GBP/USD analysis: recovery could extend, on positive UK data

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3442

The GBP/USD pair saw a nice comeback after falling down to a fresh two-week low of 1.3342, meeting buying interest at a key Fibonacci support, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run between 1.3146 and 1.3653. Bank of England governor Carney was on the wires today, alongside with PM May, both participating in the BOE's 20-year of independence celebration. Neither gave specific clues on monetary policy, or Brexit negotiations' progress, but Carney noted that the Central Bank has limits on what it can do to solve economic problems derived from Brexit. Later during the London session, EU's chief negotiator Barnier said that it was a "constructive week" but progress achieved was limited, and that could take months to progress to the next phase. This Friday, the UK will finally release some local data, including Q2 GDP revisions and money figures for August. In the meantime, the pair's intraday recovery has pared right below the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally, now the immediate resistance at 1.3460, with a modest positive tone in the 4 hours chart, as the price settled a few pips above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators reached extended their recoveries up to their mid-lines, still not enough to confirm a bullish extension. An upward acceleration above 1.3460, however, could see the pair extending its recovery this Friday, moreover if UK data come in above expected.

Support levels: 1.3395 1.3340 1.3300

Resistance levels: 1.3460 1.3510 1.3550

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD