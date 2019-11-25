The dismal UK flash PMIs, resurgent USD demand exerted some heavy pressure on Friday.

The UK PM Johnson’s comments provided a modest lift on the first day of a new week.

The GBP/USD pair extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of the key 1.30 psychological mark and witnessed some aggressive selling on Friday in reaction to the disappointing UK macro data. The first-ever preliminary UK Manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected to 48.3 in November, while the Services PMI also fell short of expectations and came in at 48.6 during the reported month – marking its weakest reading since July 2016. The softer readings suggested a possible UK economic contraction during the fourth quarter of 2019 and triggered the initial leg of downfall for the major.

UK politics, trade developments remains in focus

The downward momentum accelerated further in the wake of resurgent US dollar demand, supported by positive trade headlines and upbeat US economic data. The US President Donald Trump increased hopes of a trade deal and said that a deal with China was “potentially very close”. Trump also indicated that he might not sign a bill passed by Congress that supports Hong Kong. The buck was further supported by upbeat US flash Manufacturing/Services PMI prints, both hitting their highest level since April and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index, which rose to 10.4 in November from 5.6 previous. Adding to this, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index was revised higher to 96.8 as compared to 95.7 estimated earlier.

This coupled with the possibility of some near-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained weakness below the 1.2900 handle further collaborated towards aggravating the bearish pressure. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range but lacked any strong follow-through selling, albeit opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week. Against the back of the incoming UK election polls, which have been indicating a majority for Conservatives, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to get the Brexit done and bring a deal to leave the European Union back to the Parliament before Christmas turned out to be one of the key factors that underpinned the British pound.

Bulls, however, lacked any strong conviction and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the sterling. Apart from this, market participants will also look forward to fresh US-China trade developments, which might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair remains well within a short-term descending trend-channel and is currently placed near a key pivotal point marked by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.2820-15 region, might now turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the lower end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.2740-35 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent recovery move now seems to confront some resistance near the 1.2900 handle and is closely followed by 1.2920-25 supply zone, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.30 handle. The latter also coincides with the trend-channel resistance, which if cleared decisively might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.3045-50 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3100 mark en-route May monthly swing highs – around the 1.3175 region.