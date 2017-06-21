GBP/USD Analysis: recovers on BoE Haldane's comments, but upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair was seen consolidating previous session's recovery move and oscillated within a 25-pips narrow trading range during Asian session on Thursday. The pair on Wednesday briefly dipped below the 1.2600 handle to fresh 2-month lows but recovered sharply to 1.2710 level after BoE's Chief Economist Andrew Haldane turned hawkish and garnered support for scaling back some of the incremental stimulus in the second half of the year. The British Pound also found some support after Queen Elizabeth outlined the government’s agenda and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to negotiate its exit out of the European Union.

The pair, however, came off session highs amid worries over the prospects of a deal between the Conservatives and DUP to allow PM Theresa May to maintain a minority government. On the economic data front, an unexpected rise in the US existing home sales data extended some support to the US Dollar and also collaborated towards limiting further upside momentum for the major.

Technically, the pair stalled its recovery move near 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365-1.3048 latest upswing and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest beyond the mentioned resistance before confirming that the pair could have bottomed out in the near-term. On a sustained move above the said resistance, near the 1.2700 handle, the pair is likely to dart towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2780-85 region en-route the 1.2800 handle.

Alternatively, weakness back below 1.2655 level might continue to find some support near 1.2635-30 confluence region, comprising of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. A convincing break below this important support, leading to a subsequent drop below the 1.2600 handle, would confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards testing the key 1.25 psychological mark with some intermediate support near 1.2545 level.

EUR/USD

The pair’s rebound from 1.1120 area, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.1296 latest up-move, gaining traction on Wednesday. Any further up-move now seems to confront resistance near 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, around 1.1190-1.1200 region and is closely followed by resistance near 1.1220-25 area. A clear break through these immediate hurdles would negate any near-term bearish bias and could assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1300 handle.

On the flip side, 1.1145 level now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken could drag the pair back towards 1.1120 support. A follow through selling pressure below the 1.1100 round figure mark would turn the pair vulnerable to head towards testing 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1065 region.