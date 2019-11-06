GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2721

The GBP/USD pair recovered most of the ground lost Monday, despite mixed UK news that should have made bulls hesitate. The UK released its latest employment stats, which showed that the employment sector remains resilient although wages surged by more-than-anticipated, lifting odds for a rate hike in the UK. Different BOE members were on the wires throughout the London session, with Vlieghe signaling that data since May has been disappointing, therefore the downside risks have intensified. Broadbent then stated that, while the markets understand the BOE very well, the fact is that nobody can say which way rates could go in a no-deal Brexit scenario. During European trading hours, Germany's Roth was on the wires, repeating that the EU won't renegotiate the withdrawal agreement with the UK, regardless of who the next PM is. The UK doesn't have relevant data scheduled for this Wednesday.

Technically speaking, GBP / USD managed to shrug off the immediate bearish pressure, with indicators showing more positive signs in short-term charts. However, the Sterling needs to regain the 100-SMA in 4-hour charts around 1.2825 to stand a chance of a steeper recovery with 1.2900 in sight. On the downside, the loss of 1.2650 could allow a retest of the 1.2560 support area (May lows).

Support levels: 1.2650 1.2610 1.2560

Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2825

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD