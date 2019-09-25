GBP/USD analysis: Reaction to the UK Supreme Court ruling turns out to be rather short-lived

- The UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.
- The development raised expectations of a softer Brexit and provided a goodish lift on Tuesday.
- Renewed US-China trade pessimism underpinned the USD and kept a lid on any strong gains.
Following the recent corrective slide from two-month highs set last week, the GBP/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak in reaction to the UK Supreme Court ruling against the government. The British Pound strengthened across the board after the decision stated that the UK PM Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful and was without reasonable justification.
Weaker USD adds to fresh Brexit optimism
This eventually gives the UK lawmakers up to two weeks of extra time to continue with their work to block no-deal Brexit on October 31 and provided a goodish lift to the Sterling. The pair rallied back to the key 1.2500 psychological mark and got an additional boost from a modest intraday US Dollar pullback, further fueled by Tuesday's disappointing release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for September.
The buck lost some additional ground in the wake of reports that an impeachment inquiry will be started against US President Donald Trump. However, the fact that there are still big differences between the UK and the EU, over a possible solution to the Irish backstop issue, turned out to be one of the key factors that held investors from placing any aggressive bids and kept a lid on any strong follow-through appreciating move for the major.
On the trade-related front, Trump's overnight criticism on China in a United Nations speech, claiming that the dragon nation hasn't adopted the promised reforms, resurfaced concerns about worsening trade relations between the world's two largest economies and extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The UK Parliament is set to resume business this Wednesday and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the UK political development might turn out to be an exclusive driver of the broader sentiment surrounding the British Pound. Later during the early North-American session, speeches by influential FOMC members - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Kansas City Fed President Esther George - might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
Any subsequent move beyond the 1.2500 handle is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.2525-30 region, above which the pair seems all set to surpass the recent swing highs – around the 1.2580 region – and aim towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark. On the flip side, the 1.2430 horizontal zone now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken decisively might trigger some technical selling and accelerate the slide further below the 1.2400 handle towards testing the next major support near the 1.2360 region.
