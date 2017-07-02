GBP/USD analysis: reaction to rate-hike headlines could be short-lived
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2534
The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.2346 early Europe, but jumped to a fresh weekly high of 1.2545 and settled around 1.2530, reversing course after BOE's Kristin Forbes, said that “in my view, if the real economy remains solid and the pick-up in the nominal data continues, this could soon suggest an increase in the bank rate.” UK data released this Tuesday, may confirm her view of the growing risk of a major inflation overshoot, as it confirmed consumers are worried about higher prices. The BRC like-to-like sales fell 0.6% in the year to January, below previous month reading when it stood at 1.0%. House prices also contracted according to the Halifax survey, down by 0.9% during the same month, and rising by 2.4% in the three months to January, from a previous 6.5% advance. Still, market seems to have overreacted to the headlines, as the latest BOE's minutes suggest a rake hike will remain out of the table at least for this year. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair recovered above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned surged from oversold readings and are currently entering positive territory with sharp bullish slopes. The pair however, is unable to confirm a clear break of 1.2540 a Fibonacci resistance, with a clear break above it required to confirm further gains up to 1.2705, February monthly high.
Support levels: 1.2470 1.2425 1.2390
Resistance levels: 1.2540 1.2585 1.2630
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.