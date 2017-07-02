GBP/USD analysis: reaction to rate-hike headlines could be short-lived

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2534

The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.2346 early Europe, but jumped to a fresh weekly high of 1.2545 and settled around 1.2530, reversing course after BOE's Kristin Forbes, said that “in my view, if the real economy remains solid and the pick-up in the nominal data continues, this could soon suggest an increase in the bank rate.” UK data released this Tuesday, may confirm her view of the growing risk of a major inflation overshoot, as it confirmed consumers are worried about higher prices. The BRC like-to-like sales fell 0.6% in the year to January, below previous month reading when it stood at 1.0%. House prices also contracted according to the Halifax survey, down by 0.9% during the same month, and rising by 2.4% in the three months to January, from a previous 6.5% advance. Still, market seems to have overreacted to the headlines, as the latest BOE's minutes suggest a rake hike will remain out of the table at least for this year. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair recovered above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned surged from oversold readings and are currently entering positive territory with sharp bullish slopes. The pair however, is unable to confirm a clear break of 1.2540 a Fibonacci resistance, with a clear break above it required to confirm further gains up to 1.2705, February monthly high.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2425 1.2390

Resistance levels: 1.2540 1.2585 1.2630

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD