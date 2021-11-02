GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair's decline reached the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 on Tuesday morning. The pivot point provided enough support for a recovery. In the meantime, a minor channel down pattern appears to have been capturing the rate's recent decline.

A potential surge of the pair would most likely face the resistance of the upper trend line of the channel down pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3670. Above the 1.3670 level, the 100-hour SMA might provide resistance near 1.3715.

Meanwhile, a decline of the GBP/USD could look for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 and the lower trend line of the channel down pattern. In the case of the pivot point and the channel's support failing, the rate might find support first in the 1.3600 mark and afterwards the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.3567.