GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair's decline reached the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 on Tuesday morning. The pivot point provided enough support for a recovery. In the meantime, a minor channel down pattern appears to have been capturing the rate's recent decline.
A potential surge of the pair would most likely face the resistance of the upper trend line of the channel down pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3670. Above the 1.3670 level, the 100-hour SMA might provide resistance near 1.3715.
Meanwhile, a decline of the GBP/USD could look for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 and the lower trend line of the channel down pattern. In the case of the pivot point and the channel's support failing, the rate might find support first in the 1.3600 mark and afterwards the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.3567.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.