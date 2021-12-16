GBP/USD
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has reached the December high level zone at 1.3277/1.3289. At mid-day on Wednesday, the rate appeared to have been retracing down after encountering resistance. The pair was expected to reach the combined support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3243 and the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.3230.
A potential move below the weekly simple pivot point and the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1.3230 might result in a decline to the supporting trend line, which connects the December low levels, near 1.3210. Further below, the 1.3200 mark and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3196 could act as support.
However, a surge would have to pass the 1.3277/1.3289 zone, before aiming at the 1.3300 mark and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3324.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
