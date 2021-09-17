GBP/USD
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate passed the support of the 1.3800 level on Thursday. However, at the 1.3765 level the rate stopped its decline without reaching the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point. Moreover, the 1.3765 has not been acting as support during September.
On Friday, the currency exchange rate had recovered and failed at an attempt to pass the resistance cluster at 1.3815/1.3825. The resistance cluster consisted of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot.
If the currency pair passes the resistance cluster at 1.3815/1.3825, the rate could surge to the September 15 and 16 high level at 1.3850. A passing of the 1.3850 would most likely result in a test of the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3910.
Meanwhile, a decline could once again find support at 1.3765. Below the 1.3765 level, the weekly S1 simple pivot point and the 1.3750 level might stop a GBP drop against the USD.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.