GBP/USD
By the middle of Thursday's trading, the GBP/USD passed the support of the 1.3450 mark, the October and November low-level zone at 1.3410/1.3430, and the 1.3400 mark, and the rate pierced the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3386. Moreover, the 1.3410/1.3430 zone was confirmed as resistance.
In the highly likely case that the rate continues to decline, the pair could look for support in the 1.3350 level. Afterward, the 1.3300 mark could act as a support level. Meanwhile, the closest technical support level was the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.3268.
On the other hand, the sharp decline of the pair could consolidate via trading sideways, until the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages catch up to the rate.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.