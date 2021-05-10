GBP/USD

Since the middle of Friday's GMT trading hours, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate has reached above the 1.4100 level, as it had gained more than 1.50%.

In the near term future, the pair's surge was expected to reach for the resistance of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.4138. If the pair passes this resistance level, GBP/USD could reach for the 1.4200 mark and afterwards the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 1.4269.

On the other hand, the rate could consolidate its gains by trading sideways or declining. A potential decline would look for support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.4064.