GBP/USD
The worse than forecast US Advance GDP data on Thursday caused a surge of the GBP/USD currency exchange rate. Due to the surge, the rate reached 1.3815, as it surged 85 pips. In the aftermath of the jump of the pair, the GBP/USD has been declining. At mid-day on Friday, the rate was finding support in technical levels in the 1.3763/1.3770 zone.
If the support of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages manage to push the rate up, it could eventually reach the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3831. In addition, the October high level at 1.3835 could serve as a resistance level.
On the other hand, a decline below the SMAs might look for support in the ascending trend line, which connects the recent low levels. Below the trend line, the October 27 low level at 1.3710 could provide support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?