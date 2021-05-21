GBP/USD
On Friday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate reached the resistance of the 1.4200 level. The 1.4200 mark caused a decline on Wednesday, which reached the 1.4100 level.
The near term future forecasts were based upon whether or not the 1.4200 level provides resistance.
If the GBP/USD passes the resistance of the 1.4200 mark, the pair would test the resistance of the 1.4220 level, which provided resistance on Tuesday. In the case of the 1.4220 level failing, the pair could reach for the 1.4250 mark and the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.4258.
A potential decline would look for support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.4181. Below the pivot point, the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages could provide support near 1.4160. In the case of the GBP/USD declining even lower, the 200-hour SMA at 1.4120 and the zone above 1.4100 could be reached.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.4200 on upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs awaited.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.