GBP/USD analysis: profit taking push the pair below 1.2900

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh 1-month low of 1.2769 this Wednesday, undermined by poor UK data and the latest YouGov poll, which estimated that PM May Conservative party may loss up to 20 seats in the upcoming General Election, suggesting that the UK could end up with a hung Parliament. Also, UK money figures showed that net lending to individuals fell to £4.3B in April, missing expectations and below March £4.7B, while mortgage approvals in the month also decreased, standing at 64.645K. The pair changed course on dollar's weakness, rallying up to 1.2920, helped by a Kantar opinion poll showing that Conservatives' lead increased from 8, to 10 points. Now trading around 1.2880, the pair was unable to hold on to gains beyond the critical 1.2900 figure, but trades anyway in the green, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price extended well above its moving averages that anyway lack directional strength, whilst technical indicators are retreating within positive territory, reflecting decreasing buying interest around the mentioned level.

