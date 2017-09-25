GBP/USD analysis: pressuring key support, Brexit negotiations weigh

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3459

The GBP/USD pair ended the day marginally lower, undermined by broad dollar's strength. The pair extended last week's slide by a couple of pips, printing 1.3430 before recovering to settle above a major Fibonacci support at 1.3450, the 23.6% retracement of 1.2773/1.3553 rally. The UK had nothing to offer from the macroeconomic front, although the fourth round of Brexit negotiations began in Brussels. UK's Brexit minister, David Davis, said that there could be "no excuses" to progress within negotiations, but once again insisted that the divorce-bill should be linked to a deal on future ties, against EU's negotiators stance, which want to settle the bill before moving forward. The pair is slowly gaining downward traction according to intraday readings, although a clear break of the mentioned support is still required, to anticipate further slides towards the 1.3320 region, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the same rally. In the hours chart, the price has now extended below its 20 SMA that slowly turned lower, whilst technical indicators accelerated south within bearish territory, in line with a bearish extension during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.3450 1.3410 1.3370

Resistance levels: 1.3490 1.3535 1.3560

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD