GBP/USD analysis: Pound's fall only beginning

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2738

The GBP/USD pair tumbled to its lowest in nearly two months early Friday, after the Conservative leading party ended up losing seats in the House of Commons in the General Election, exactly the opposite result PM May was looking for when she called for snap elections. PM May wanted to reaffirm her leadership ahead of Brexit negotiations, but is now struggling to form a government with a hung Parliament. During the weekend her two top advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resigned, taking responsibility for the failure in elections, after failing to communicate properly the policy programme. The Tory manifesto included several cuts in healthcare for children and elderly, and was largely criticized by opposition, as Mrs. May called for "big, difficult decisions" to keep the country on track. The Pound is set to start the week with a soft tone, and even a gap lower, on the news, as political woes and uncertainty will likely push investors away from the UK currency. The GBP/USD pair stabilized around 1.2740 at the end of the week, but maintains the sour tone, with the daily hart showing that the price has broken well below a now bearish 20 DMA and technical indicators heading sharply lower within bearish territory. In the 4 hours chart, the risk is also towards the downside, as technical indicators have resumed their declines after barely correcting extreme oversold readings, whilst the price remains far below its moving averages. 1.2705, February's high is the immediate support ahead of the 1.2660, where the pair bottomed this past week.

Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2620

Resistance levels: 1.2756 1.2800 1.2840

