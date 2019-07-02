GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2604

Bank of England Governor Carney warned about the risks of protectionism.

UK Construction PMI fell to 43.1 in June, much worse than anticipated, hit by Brexit woes.

The Sterling is once again among the weakest currencies across the FX board, falling against the greenback to a fresh three-week low of 1.2583 before bouncing some. The Pound was hit early London session by the UK Construction PMI, as the index came in at 43.1, much worse than the 49.3 expected. As it happened with the manufacturing PMI, construction business contraction is directly linked to Brexit uncertainty. Later, it was the turn of BOE’s Governor Carney to weigh the currency lower, as he warned about the risks that protectionism poses to the economy. Despite insisting that limited and gradual interest rate rises would be needed, he also added that trade tensions would “shipwreck the global economy,” and that central banks could need to respond “as insurance.”

The GBP/USD recovered from such low amid broad dollar’s weakness witnessed in the second part of the US session, as equities collapsed and US Treasury yields fell to levels last seen in 2016, amid renewed concerns about a global economic downturn. Nevertheless, the pair retains the short-term bearish stance, as, in the 4 hours chart, it accelerated its decline below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA having crossed below the larger moving averages, as technical indicators head south at fresh weekly lows and near oversold readings.

Support levels: 1.2585 1.2535 1.2490

Resistance levels: 1.2630 1.2665 1.2700