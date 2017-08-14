GBP/USD analysis: Pound weakens ahead of key UK data

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2963

The GBP/USD pair settled at the lower end of its recent range this Monday, barely holding above its daily low of 1.2956, as the American dollar benefited from easing tensions between the country and North Korea. There were no macroeconomic news coming from the UK, neither the US, with the latest decline being clearly a consequence of a fragile Pound, ever since the BOE decided to keep its monetary policy on-hold amid easing inflationary pressures. Still well above the bank's 2% inflation target, June UK's CPI figures came below expected, reducing chances of a rate hike in the near term. Now, market's attention is focused on July's inflation data, to be out this Tuesday. Should inflation continue given signs of receding, the Pound should remain under pressure. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart maintains the neutral-to-bearish stance persists, with the price settling below its 20 SMA and the 200 EMA, both horizontal, and technical indicators turning lower within neutral territory. The immediate support comes at 1.2950, where the pair found short-term demand last week, with a break below the level probably implying a deeper slide ahead.

Support levels: 1.2950 1.2910 1.2870

Resistance levels: 1.2995 1.3030 1.3060

