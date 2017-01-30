GBP/USD analysis: Pound weakens ahead of BOE's Super Thursday

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2477

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2467, its lowest in 4 days, after trading as high as 1.2600 at the beginning of the day, weighed by investors' negative mood. There were no fundamental news coming from the UK this Monday, with attention focused on next "Super Thursday," when the BOE will have a monetary policy meeting and release its quarterly inflation report. The Central Bank is expected to remain on hold, but upward revisions to inflation forecast could affect the Pound. Now trading around 1.2470, the pair presents a clear bearish stance in its 4 hours chart, given that the price has accelerated its decline after breaking below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance around 1.2510, whilst technical indicators in the same chart present sharp bearish slopes within negative territory. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart turned lower far above the current level, supporting the bearish case. Below 1.2460, the decline can extend down to 1.2410, the 38.2% retracement of this January rally.

Support levels: 1.2460 1.2410 1.2375

Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2530 1.2580

