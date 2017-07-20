GBP/USD analysis: Pound weakening further, 1.2811 at sight

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2976

The GBP/USD pair fell for a fourth consecutive day, despite better-than-expected UK data and the dollar resuming its decline after the ECB announcement. The GBP/USD pair broke below the 1.3000 level ahead of the release of June UK retail sales, as the dollar got some support during Asian trading hours amid BOJ's dovish stance. Sales rose beyond expected in the month, up by 0.6% when compared to May and by 2.9% from a year earlier. The news helped the pair to bounce back above the 1.3000 level, but was unable to hold on to gains, as speculation that the BOE won't raise rates in the near term weighs more. The pair traded as low as 1.2932 before settling some 50 pips higher as the dollar resumed its decline, maintaining anyway a soft stance intraday. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings support a bearish continuation for the upcoming sessions, as the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators hold within negative territory, with the RSI now heading south around 42. Below the mentioned daily low, the pair will have scope to extend its decline down to 1.2811, last week low.

Support levels: 1.2930 1.2880 1.2840

Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3030 1.3075

