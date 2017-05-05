GBP/USD analysis: Pound to keep on strengthening

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2981

The GBP/USD pair closed the week at 1.2981, its highest since September last year, as strong UK data released all through the week offset rough preliminary Brexit talks. The PMIs all strengthened above expected in April, indicating that the economy remains strong. Also PM Theresa May called for early parliamentary elections a couple of weeks ago, a wise move that will give her legal popular backup, ahead of the official talks. The daily chart for the pair shows that the Momentum indicator bounced modestly from its 100 level as the price surpassed the top of its recent range, while the RSI indicator also resumed its advance and stands near overbought territory. The pair bottomed at 1.2830 this past week, near a sharply bullish 20 DMA that is now reinforcing the static support area. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price advanced above a still directionless 20 SMA, this last around 1.2920, while technical the Momentum indicator regained its upward strength, reaching fresh 2-week highs, and also leaning the scale towards the upside.

Support levels: 1.2965 1.2920 1.2880

Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.3060 1.3100

