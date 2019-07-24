GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2482

UK Cabinet’s reshuffle not affecting the Pound.

Boris Johnson pledged to leave the EU by October 31, “no ifs or buts.”

GBP/USD intraday recovery fell short of affecting the dominant bearish trend.

The GBP/USD pair has reached an intraday high of 1.2521 to settle later around 1.2480, up for the day. The Sterling’s advance had little to do with enthusiasm about the currency, but rather with some intraday dollar’s weakness at the beginning of the London session. Still, and despite the greenback remains the strongest, the pair holds on to gains ahead of the Asian opening. As expected, Boris Johnson became the new UK PM. In his first speech, and among other things, Johnson said that the kingdom would come out of the EU on October 31, “no ifs or buts.”He also said that chances of a hard-Brexit are “remote.” In the meantime, several Ministers left, including Philip Hammond and Jeremy Hunt, leaving room for Boris Johnson to form his own cabinet. The UK released BBA Mortgage Approvals which rose to 42.653K in June from 42.407K in the previous month. This Thursday, the UK will release the CBI Distributive Trades Survey - Realized for July.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is holding in the green daily basis but was unable to extend its gains beyond its weekly opening, maintaining the long-term bearish stance. The latest advance fell short of anticipating more gains, as the pair pulled back from a bearish 100 SMA, holding above an also bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators have lost strength upward after entering positive ground, now heading lower within neutral readings, leaning the risk toward the downside. The potential upward could increase if the pair surpasses the mentioned daily high, but a more consistent advance seems likely only beyond 1.2560, where the pair set its high last week.

Support levels: 1.2450 1.2415 1.2375

Resistance levels: 1.2520 1.2560 1.2600