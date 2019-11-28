GBP/USD regains traction on indications of a clear majority for the Conservative Party.

Wednesday's upbeat US data lifted the USD, though did little to hinder the positive move.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Wednesday and finally settled near the top end its daily trading range, rallying around 90 pips from weekly lows set earlier. The British Pound regained positive traction after the latest poll by the YouGov MRP indicated a big win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming UK snap election on December 12.

Focus remains on UK politics

The intraday positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, which got an additional boost following the release of mostly upbeat US macro releases. According to the second estimate, the US economy is expected to have expanded at an annualized pace of 2.1% during the July-September quarter as compared to 1.9% reported previously and anticipated. Adding to this, US Durable Goods Orders also surprised to the upside, though did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the major.

The pair added to the overnight gains and climbed to one-week tops, around mid-1.2900s, during the Asian session on Friday. The uptick was further supported by a modest USD weakness, led by fresh US-China tensions after the US President Donald Trump signed two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators. The latest development was seen as derailing recent progress in trade talks and held the USD bulls on the defensive.

Meanwhile, the upside seemed limited, at least for the time being, as investors might now turn cautious and refrain from placing any aggressive bets amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. The US markets will remain closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day and hence, the incoming UK political headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the sterling.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair is currently placed near the top end of a one-month-old descending trend channel and warrants some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. Above the mentioned handle, the momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3045-50 region intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2900 handle now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken decisively might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards retesting the 1.2830-25 horizontal support. A subsequent break through the 1.2800 handle now seems to pave the way for some additional weakness towards challenging the next major support near the 1.2740 region. The latter coincides with the trend-channel support, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and prompt some fresh technical selling.