GBP/USD analysis: Pound still the weakest

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3255

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance this Wednesday, reaching a daily high of 1.3291, to settle at 1.3255, as the Pound remains among the weakest currencies across the board. The Markit services PMI showed that activity in the sector grew in September,, with the index up to 43.6 from 53.2 in August. The positive headline was offset by the same report, which indicated that new business growth in the UK ease to a 13-month low. The UK macroeconomic calendar has little to offer this Thursday, but in the US multiple Fed speakers are scheduled, which means that the pair could suffer another setback, moreover if they aligned behind Fed's Yellen hawkish stance. From a technical point of view, the pair is within a consolidative phase, but with the scale lean towards the downside, as the recovery stalled well below a major Fibonacci resistance at 1.3340, and the risk won't change bias as long as the price remains below this level. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has extended its decline, now offering a dynamic resistance at around 1.3295, while the Momentum indicator aims higher within negative territory, but the RSI indicator already turned south, now at 36 anticipating some further slides ahead, to be confirmed on a break below 1.3220, this week low.

Support levels: 1.3220 1.3185 1.3145

Resistance levels: 1.3295 1.3340 1.3385

