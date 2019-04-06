GBP/USD current price: 1.2708
- UK Construction PMI in contraction territory for the third time in the past four months.
- Political pause helping Sterling to gain in a dollar’s weak environment.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher for a third consecutive day, peaking at 1.2713 amid persistent dollar’s weakness, ending the day not far below such high. The Pound upward potential was limited by the UK Construction PMI, which unexpectedly declined in May, down to 49.4 in May from 53.1 in April. According to Markit official report, the index was below the 50.0 no-change mark for the third time in the past four months. That follows a poor Manufacturing index which printed 49.4. This Wednesday, Markit will release the Services PMI, foreseen at 50.6 vs. the previous 50.4. US President Trump is in the UK and met with PM May. According to her spokesman, a future trade deal would be "a significant focus" of those talks.
The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that it’s trading just below a bearish 100 SMA and above a mild bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads firmly north near overbought readings, and as the RSI also nears overbought territory, although with a moderate bullish pace. Nevertheless, the pair is poised to continue advancing, with an immediate resistance being the 1.2747 level, the high set on May 27. Given dollar’s weakness and the negative tone of the greenback, the ongoing recovery could continue beyond 1.2800 in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2680 1.2640 1.2600
Resistance levels: 1.2745 1.2790 1.2825
