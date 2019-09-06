GBP/USD Current price: 1.2737
- UK PM May formally resigned as Conservative leader, paving the way for her succession.
- The UK to release a bunch of macroeconomic data this Monday, providing an update on economic health.
The Sterling benefited from broad dollar's weakness at the end of the week, extending its weekly run up to 1.2753, its highest in almost three weeks. The pair settled at around 1.2735, as UK political uncertainty maintained demand for Sterling subdued. UK PM May formally resigned as Conservative leader, to pave the way for a leadership context that could result in a Brexiteer becoming the next UK PM. Mrs. May will remain as the PM until her succession is resolved, most likely by the ends of July. News showed that Labours beat the Brexit Paty in a by-election in Peterborough, with both parties celebrating the outcome, as the Brexit party was formed just a couple of months ago by Nigel Farage. Conservatives came third, another sign of May's failure.
Next Monday, the UK will release April Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Trade Balance, and monthly GDP. Most numbers are expected to come in below March data, although better-than-anticipated figures could keep the Pound afloat, at least until political noise returns.
The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that it settled just above a strongly bearish 20 DMA and that it remains well below the larger one, reflecting the limited buying interest. Technical indicators have continued recovering, the Momentum now struggling to surpass its midline and the RSI at 45, falling short of confirming more gains coming. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter one advancing above the larger one, providing some support. The Momentum indicator, however, heads south around its 100 level, with lower lows throughout the week diverging with price action. The RSI indicator in this last time frame eases just modestly from overbought levels. All together indicates that buyers are not yet ready to keep pushing the Pound higher.
Support levels: 1.2700 1.2665 1.2630
Resistance levels: 1.2755 1.2790 1.2830
