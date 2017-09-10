GBP/USD analysis: Pound gains limited, May did little for it

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3155

The Pound was among the best performers against the greenback this Monday, correcting part of last week's slump. The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.3183 early London, following news that after the UK’s Office for National Statistics announced a correction of employment inflation data, raising the Q2 unit labor costs to 2.4% from the previous estimate of 1.6% YoY. Later on the day, UK's PM Theresa May delivered a speech to the parliament on Monday, as usual full of hopes. This time, she said that the "ball is in their court," referring to the EU negotiators so it's their time to make proposals at a new round of talks opening the way to the next stage of negotiations. She additionally said to business leaders that companies should thing of a two-year transition period as assured. After the early advance, the pair retreated modestly, but held on to gains at the end of the day, entering the Asian session with a short-term positive technical outlook, as in the 4 hours chart, indicators aim higher, entering positive territory, whilst the price settled above an anyway bearish 20 SMA. The same chart shows also that the price was unable to rally beyond the 38.2% retracement of last week's decline, at 1.3170, now the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 1.3110 1.3065 1.3025

Resistance levels: 1.3170 1.3210 1.3250

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD