GBP/USD analysis: Pound gains limited amid election, Brexit
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3035
The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.3000 level and closed the week at its highest since last October at 1.3035, barely below a multi-month high posted on Thursday at 1.3047. The rally was supported by dollar´s broad weakness, with UK data contributing partially to the move, as the high was reached after April retail sales in the kingdom, more than doubled market's expectations. However, soft growth and wages, alongside with increasing inflationary pressures, paint a gloomy picture for the UK. Furthermore, upcoming election and Brexit generate a big deal of uncertainty which will likely keep gains limited, and even more, there are good chances that the pair will be quickly retreating on any slightly sign of dollar's strength. Technically, however, the bullish stance persists given that in the daily chart, the pair has managed to hold above a bullish 20 DMA, currently at 1.2920, with pullbacks to it attracting buying interest. Indicators in the mentioned time frame head north within positive territory, but with a well limited momentum. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA also provides support, in this case around 1.2960, while technical indicators head nowhere within positive territory. There's a strong static resistance around 1.3060, the level to surpass to see the pair adding some pips, at least short term.
Support levels: 1.2995 1.2960 1.2920
Resistance levels: 1.3060 1.3100 1.3135
