GBP/USD analysis: Pound eases on Brexit woes
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2928
The Pound was among the worst performers against the greenback this Tuesday, adding less than 50 pips in the peak of dollar's sell-off before trimming most of its daily gains to close the day flat around 1.2930. Talks between EU chief negotiator Barnier and Brexit Secretary Davis continued this Tuesday, but most headlines came from European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker, first stressing the need of setting the "divorce" issues before taking about the future trading relationship between the two economies once the UK leaves the EU, and later saying that the position papers produced by the British government to set out of its stances on different Brexit issues are not “satisfactory." Brexit uncertainty dented Pound's demand, while a modest recovery in the USD dollar did the rest. The pair is currently challenging a major support, the 1.2920 region, which acted as a strong resistance for over two weeks, and seems poised to retreat further during the upcoming hours, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is breaking below its 200 EMA, while technical indicators have turned sharply lower from overbought levels, now heading towards their mid-lines. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart aims north around 1.2880, providing a strong intraday support in the case of further declines.
Support levels: 1.2920 1.2875 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3000 1.3045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.