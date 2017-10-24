GBP/USD analysis: Pound eases ahead of key UK GDP release

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3128

UK Q3 GDP to be released this Wednesday, seen at 0.3%.

Pound's behavior correlated to Brexit headlines.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower, ending the day near its daily low of 1.3112, after another failed attempt to surpass the 1.3220 region earlier on the day. The UK macroeconomic calendar remained empty for a second consecutive day, while US data was mixed, although the most relevant Markit PMIs beat expectations. Pound's intraday decline seems linked mostly to movements in crosses, as the EUR/GBP soared, amid a steady common currency in spite of dollar's persistent demand. The UK will release its Q3 GDP figures this Wednesday, with the economy expected to have grown by 0.3% in the three months to September, unchanged from Q2 final reading, while the annualized figure is forecasted at 1.4% from previous 1.5%. Better-than-expected numbers could give a temporal boost to the Pound, but the Sterling will hardly post a strong reaction to it, as it mostly linked to Brexit headlines. Technically, the pair heads into the Asian opening with a bearish stance according to intraday technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the price settled below its moving averages and below the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run, at 1.3145, now the immediate resistance, while technical indicators hold within bearish territory. The pair bottomed last week at 1.3087, with a break below it favoring a test of 1.3026, October monthly low.

Support levels: 1.3090 1.3060 1.3025

Resistance levels: 1.3145 1.3180 1.3220

