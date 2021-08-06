GBP/USD Analysis: Post-BoE uptick lacks follow-through, focus shifts to US NFP

- GBP/USD strengthened a bit after the BoE hinted about modest tightening.
- Clarida's hawkish comments continued underpinning the USD and capped gains.
- Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Thursday and climbed back closer to the overnight swing highs after the Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision. As was widely expected, the BoE left its monetary policy settings unchanged, keeping interest rates and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively. There was only one MPC member, Michael Sanders, who dissented on the QE vote, though hints about modest tightening provided a modest lift to the British pound.
The BoE indicated that it would reverse quantitative easing when the benchmark rate hits 0.5% as compared to the previous guidance of 1.5%. The subtle changes signal that the unwinding of the balance sheet could come more quickly than previously anticipated. The UK central bank also upgraded the near-term GDP growth and inflation forecasts, which was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the sterling. That said, a modest US dollar strength kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
The USD remained supported by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's hawkish comments on Wednesday, noting that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022. Clarida further signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 and forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening. This was evident from a strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the USD.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 385K during the week ended July 30 from 400K previous. This was mostly in line with consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 384K and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, the risk-on capped gains for the safe-haven greenback. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs data.
The closely-watched NFP report is expected to show that the US economy added 870K new jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.7% from 5.9% in June. Given that the Fed's monetary policy is dependent on how the labor market fares in the next few months, the data will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has been struggling to capitalize on its move beyond the 100-day SMA. Adding to this, the recent failure near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.4249-1.3572 downfall constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart. That said, the lack of any meaningful selling warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful decline.
Meanwhile, any subsequent move up might continue to face stiff resistance near the 1.3980-85 region (61.8% Fibo.). This is closely followed by the key 1.4000 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively will negate the double-top pattern. A fresh bout of short-covering move might then push the pair beyond an intermediate resistance near the 1.4050-55 region and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.4100 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3875-70 horizontal zone now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. The next relevant support is pegged near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3830 region. A convincing break below will reaffirm the bearish set-up and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further below the 1.3800 mark. The downward trajectory could then drag the pair further towards 1.3765-60 support en-route 1.3730-25 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level.
