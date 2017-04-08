GBP/USD analysis: positioned for a bearish breakout

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3040

The British Pound was among the worst performers last week, taking a double hit, one from the BOE and the other by the better-than-expected US jobs report. The GBP/USD pair plunged for a second consecutive day to end at 1.3040, its lowest in almost two weeks. The Bank of England decided last Thursday to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, but policy makers estimate that they would need to raise rates two times over the next three years, up from previous forecast of one, but downgraded their growth estimates for this year and the next. The MPC also warned about the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, saying that it could increase inflationary pressures. However, the market took the statement as dovish, particularly as recent data showing sluggish grown and weak wage growth resulted in six out of the eight MPC members voting to keep their policy unchanged. The pair is close to a bearish breakout according to the daily chart, as it settled below its 20 DMA, while technical indicators turned south and are about to enter negative territory. The key is the 1.3000 threshold as a break below it will likely dent further investors' sentiment. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA turned sharply lower above the current level, while technical indicators ended the week flat in oversold territory, with no signs of changing course. The 200 EMA in this last time frame stands around 1.3000, reinforcing the psychological support level.

Support levels: 1.3000 1.2965 1.2920

Resistance levels: 1.3070 1.3110 1.3150

