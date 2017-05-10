GBP/USD analysis: political uncertainty smashed the Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3120

The GBP/USD pair eroded the 1.3200 level and plummeted to 1.3117, its lowest in nearly a month, as concerns over PM May continuity as UK leader hurt the Pound. UK's May spoke at the British Conservative Party Conference, and for the world her speech was probably the end of its political career, a presentational disaster that included a comedian that jumped in the middle to prank her. Uncertainty surrounding Brexit is harsh enough on their own for the Pound, but coupled with a Prime Minister without a plan, turned worse, if that's even possible. Adding to Sterling weakness was a warning from the Federation of German Industries, which warned said that local companies with presence in the UK should be planning for a "very hard Brexit." From a technical point of view, the pair is biased lower, holding near the mentioned low at the end of the day, and with the 4 hours chart showing that the 20 SMA accelerates south below the 200 EMA, both well above the current level. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator turned flat within negative territory, but the RSI maintains its bearish slope, currently around 20. A downward acceleration below the mentioned daily low, will open doors for an extension towards the 1.3000 critical threshold for this Friday.

Support levels: 1.3115 1.3070 1.3030

Resistance levels: 1.3145 1.3190 1.3240

