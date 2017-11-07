GBP/USD analysis: policymakers disappoint, weighing further on Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2851

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh 2-week low of 1.2830, with the Pound led lower by MPC members´ comments, with broad dollar's weakness barely enough to halt the slide. Ben Broadbent spoke on globalization and made no comments on monetary policy, but warned about the risk that Brexit will be to UK trade. Haldane, on the other hand, reaffirmed his pledged to raise rates amid resilient inflation and shrinking growth, but given that his stance was already known by the market, his positive comments did little to help the Pound. The UK will release its latest employment figures this Wednesday, with wages seen advancing modestly as well as jobs creation. Should the report disappoint, the Sterling will likely extend its fall this Wednesday. Technically, the pair has broken below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, now finding resistance around it at 1.2860, while in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope above the current level, whilst the Momentum indicator continues to lack direction around its 100 level, but the RSI hovers near oversold levels, this last supporting additional declines ahead. The 50% retracement of the same rally stands at 1.2810, now the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2810 1.2770 1.2730

Resistance levels: 1.2860 1.2895 1.2925

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD