GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2164

UK PM Johnson opening battlefronts within the UK, harsh words from Varadkar and Sturgeon.

Pound nose dived for a second consecutive day as speculative interest fears a no-deal outcome.

GBP/USD extremely oversold yet there are no signs it could change course.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2118, a new multi-year low as the last time the pair traded at these levels was January 2017. Speculative interest kept getting rid of Sterling as, despite PM Boris Johnson reiterated that he is not aiming for a hard-Brexit, his actions make market’s think otherwise. However, he also repeated that the current Withdrawal Agreement is non-viable. After speaking with Irish PM Leo Varadkar, a statement from Johnson’s office indicated that the UK government is open to any negotiations, but that’s now on the EU to decide. The same statement said that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 "no matter what" and that they will never put physical checks or infrastructure on the Irish border. Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she believed that the government is heading for a no-deal Brexit, and that will affect Scotland negatively, opening another battlefront for Johnson. There UK macroeconomic calendar remained empty this Tuesday, and only minor housing data will be released this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has spent the second half of the day consolidating between the mentioned low and 1.2189, the high achieved during US trading hours. The pair remains extremely oversold after falling roughly 400 pips in the last four trading days, yet there are no signs that the long-term bearish trend could change course. In the 4 hours chart, the pair remains well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly south almost vertically. Technical indicators have recovered from their intraday lows, but lost strength upward within oversold readings, falling short of anticipating a corrective advance.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2175 1.2120

Resistance levels: 1.2195 1.2230 1.2265