- GBP/USD weighed down by renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Tuesday’s mixed UK jobs data.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand added to the bearish pressure.
The British pound came under some intense selling pressure on Tuesday on the back of reports that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to block Brexit delay. Johnson was said to propose a law legally blocking the ability to extend the Brexit transition period. Johnson's revised Withdrawal Agreement Bill would require having arrangements to leave the European Union by the December 31, 2020 deadline. The latest development revived fears of a no-deal Brexit and eventually turned out to be a key factor that weakened the GBP across the board.
Mixed UK jobs report does little to provide any respite
The GBP/USD pair extended its pullback from levels beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark, touched in reaction to the outcome of the most important UK elections on Friday. The pair tumbled to intraday lows, near mid-1.3100s during the early European session on Tuesday and erased last week’s massive rally to over 1-1/2-year tops. Meanwhile, Tuesday's mixed UK employment details did little to provide any respite to the GBP bulls or help stall the pair's sharp intraday slide. According to the latest UK monthly jobs report, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a modest uptick to 3.9%. Adding to this, the average earning excluding bonus also bettered market expectations, albeit was largely negated by a larger-than-expected drop in earnings including bonus.
Apart from renewed Brexit-related concerns, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the major. This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained weakness below the Asian session swing lows support near the 1.3250-45 region, further seemed to have aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the major. Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards challenging sub-1.3100 levels, now looks a distinct possibility.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair is hovering near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2823-1.3515 recent positive move. Some follow-through selling might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide towards testing 61.8% Fibo. level near the 1.3085 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful move up beyond the 1.3200 handle now seems to confront strong resistance near 38.2% Fibo. level, around mid-1.3200s. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
