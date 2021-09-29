GBP/USD Analysis: Overnight slump below 1.3600 has set the stage for further losses

- GBP/USD recorded the largest single-day decline in more than a year on Tuesday.
- The fuel crisis in the UK weighed on the sterling amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Surging US bond yields, risk-off impulse boosted demand for the safe-haven USD.
The British pound was the worst-performing major currency on Tuesday and recorded its largest daily fall in more than a year against its American counterpart. Increasing signs of the fuel crisis in the United Kingdom, due to a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, turned out to be a key factor that weighed heavily on the sterling. The UK is estimated to be short of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, which caused problems for a range of industries in recent months.
On the other hand, a combination of factors pushed the US dollar to the highest level since November 2020 and exerted additional downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The US Treasury bond yields have been rallying since the end of last week amid prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the Fed hinted that it will soon begin tapering its asset purchases and the dot plot indicated policymakers inclination to raise rates in 2022.
The market expectations were reinforced by comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, saying that the policy normalization can move faster than following the 2007 to 2009 crisis. This comes after Fed Governor Lael Brainard, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans expressed comfort with the first phase of policy tightening on Monday. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell – testifying before the Senate Banking Committee – said that inflation is more concerning than earlier this year.
This added to the upward pressure on the US bond yields, which along with the risk-off impulse in the markets provided a strong boost to the safe-haven greenback. Investors remain worried about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and the intensifying energy crisis in Europe and China. Apart from this, a sell-off in bond markets tempered investors appetite for riskier assets, which was evident from the overnight slump in the US equities.
Meanwhile, the pair fell nearly 200 pips from the daily swing high and nosedived to the lowest level since January 18, albeit found some support ahead of the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor that helped limit further losses, rather assisted the pair to gain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday. The market focus now shifts to the ECB Forum on Central Banking, where comments from the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Fed Chair Jerome Powell could trigger fresh volatility around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained breakthrough the 1.3600 mark and a subsequent slide below July swing lows, around the 1.3570 region, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. With technical indicators on the daily chart still far from being in the oversold territory, the pair seems vulnerable to challenge the 1.3500 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards retesting YTD lows, around mid-1.3400s touched on January 11.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3570 area and remain capped around the 1.3600 support breakpoint. This should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move towards mid-1.3600s before the pair eventually aims to reclaim the 1.3700 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
