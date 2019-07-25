No-deal Brexit fears remain a key overhang and should cap further up-move.

Traders now eye US durable goods orders data for some short-term impetus.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday and rallied nearly 100-pips intraday, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak. The rebound lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by some aggressive short-covering, triggered by some cross-driven strength stemming out of dismal Euro-zone PMI-led sharp downfall in the EUR/GBP cross. The uptick got an additional boost from a modest US Dollar pullback from multi-week tops, taking along some short-term trading stops placed near the overnight swing high - around the 1.2480-85 region, and the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.2522, albeit struggled to sustain at higher levels and started losing the steam in reaction to a slew of resignations by key UK lawmakers - including Chancellor of the Exchequer - Phillip Hammond. The pair retreated around 40-pips from weekly tops, still managed to post decent gains and seemed rather unaffected by the new British PM Boris Johnson's comments that the UK would leave the EU on October 31. Johnson also announced his new cabinet, which included Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer and hardline Brexiteer Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary, lowering the chances of a deal with the EU.

The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to influence the broader market sentiment surrounding the British Pound. This coupled with the release of US durable goods orders data, due later during the early North-American session, might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the overnight strong upsurge suggests persistent selling bias at higher levels. With technical indicators on the daily chart still holding in the bearish territory and also losing strength on hourly charts, any attempted move back above the 1.2500 handle might continue to confront some resistance near the 1.2520-25 region and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2550-60 supply zone.

On the flip side, the 1.2435-30 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.2400 handle. A follow-through selling will reinforce the near-term bearish bias and set the stage for additional declines further towards testing a support marked by the lower end of a five-month-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.2330-25 region.