GBP/USD
The rate surged and passed resistance levels on Wednesday, as the US ADP payrolls caused a decline of the USD. The surge of the GBP/USD was stopped by the 1.3800 level. A follow up decline eventually found support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3765.
In the case that the 55-hour simple moving average pushes the rate up, the GBP/USD would most likely once again test the 1.3800 level. If a potential fourth test of the 1.3800 level manages to break its resistance, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3826.
However, a failure of the 55-hour SMA to push the rate up, might result in a decline to the support of the 100-hour SMA near the 1.3760 level. Below the SMA, the lower trend line of a channel up pattern would provide support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
