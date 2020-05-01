GBP/USD Analysis: Once again fails near 200-day SMA amid deteriorating global risk sentiment

GBP/USD gained some strong positive traction on Thursday amid a broad-based USD weakness.

Bulls seemed rather unaffected by deteriorating global risk sentiment and renewed Brexit worries.

The pair’s failure near 200-day SMA warrants some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets.

The GBP/USD pair surged over 200 pips intraday and shot to over two-week tops on Thursday amid some aggressive US dollar selling. Against the backdrop of Wednesday's dovish Fed and awful US GDP report, the greenback was further weighed down by the post-ECB pickup in the demand for the shared currency. The USD bearish pressure aggravated further following the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which dropped 603k to 3839k in the week ending April 25.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the successful stage 1 clinical trial of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients and re-opening of economies in some parts of the world turned out to be short-lived. Worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus virus pandemic remained the key theme in the global financial markets. The market fears were evident from a fresh leg down in the US equity markets, which extended some support to the USD's perceived safe-haven status.

This comes amid increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the United Kingdom and persistent Brexit concerns, which eventually kept a lid on any further gains for the major. The pair stalled its strong intraday bullish momentum near the very important 200-day SMA and finally settled around 50 pips off the daily swing high. A further deterioration in the global risk sentiment led to some follow-through pullback through the Asian session on Friday.

The pair has retreated to mid-1.2500s as market participants now look forward to the final UK Manufacturing PMI for some impetus. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus and the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

From a technical perspective, the pair broke through a one-week-old ascending trend-line resistance but struggled to make it through the 200-day SMA hurdle. The mentioned barrier, around the 1.2640-50 region, coincides with April monthly swing highs and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2700 mark, en-route the 1.2740 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, any subsequent pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2520-1.2500 region, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2430 horizontal zone. Bears might then aim back towards challenging the 1.2400 strong support, which if broken might negate any near-term positive bias and set the stage for the resumption of the prior bearish trend.