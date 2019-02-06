GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2635
- Brexit Party topped a UK opinion poll for the first time ever.
- UK's May Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 52.4 vs. the previous 53.1.
The Sterling remained under selling pressure amid UK's political turmoil, falling against the greenback to 1.2558, its lowest since last February, before profit-taking helped it bounce to settle in the 1.2630 region. The GBP/USD pair resumed its decline this past week, following PM May's decision to step down, somehow assuming her failure to clinch a Brexit deal. Chances of a hard-Brexit had been on the rise ever since, and UK politicians don't help to cool down such speculation. On Sunday, an Opinioum poll showed that Nigel Farage´s Brexit Party came out on top for the first time ever. Mr. Farage, In an interview with a local newspaper, called it a 'historic moment' and vowed to 'smash the two-party system.' According to the same poll, Labour came second, while Tories ended in the third place. The Brexit Party has no manifesto, neither non-Brexit policies, and is formed by eurosceptics that prefer to leave without any particular deal with the EU, but rather trade on WTO terms until specific trade agreements can be made.
This Monday, Markit will release the UK's May Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 52.4 vs. the previous 53.1. Later in the week, Markit will release the Construction and Services indexes, although growth data will likely remain at the shadow of Brexit chaos.
The GBP/USD pair remains oversold according to technical readings in the daily chart, developing roughly 200 pips below its 20 SMA, which heads south almost vertically far below the 200 EMA. The Momentum indicator recovered just modestly from extreme readings, anyway lacking upward strength, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 30, also unable to hint an upcoming corrective movement. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading around a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators corrected oversold readings, losing their bullish strength after reaching their midlines, indicating absent buying interest.
Support levels: 1.2590 1.2555 1.2510
Resistance levels: 1.2675 1.2710 1.2745
