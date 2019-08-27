GBP/USD analysis: Not out of the woods yet, bears await a sustained break below 1.2200 mark

Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on the pair’s recovery move ahead of the 1.2300 mark.

Positive trade headlines helped the USD to regain traction and added to the pressure

A sustained break below the 1.2200 handle needed to confirm a fresh leg of downfall.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move and traded with a negative bias on the first day of a new week. The pair started retreating from levels just ahead of the 1.2300 handle amid a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand – supported by the incoming positive trade-related headlines. China's Vice Premier Liu He said that China is willing to resolve trade issues with the US via claim negotiations, helped ease concerns over US-China trade war. Adding to this, US President Donald Trump's remarks that he was ready to resume trade negotiations with China and helped ease concerns over a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Brexit uncertainties/stronger USD exerted some pressure

The latest optimism boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and allowed the US Treasury bond yields to rebound from multi-year lows, which eventually underpinned the USD and exerted some downward pressure on the major. The British Pound was further weighed down by the European Council President Donald Tusk's weekend comments, which overshadowed the latest Brexit optimism following the UK PM Boris Johnson's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron last week.



This coupled with the fact that PM Johnson had sought legal advice from the UK's attorney general about the possibility of shutting down the parliament in order to prevent MPs forcing a further extension to Brexit further collaborated towards denting sentiment surrounding the Sterling. The intraday downtick seemed rather unaffected by the mixed US macro data, albeit managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2200 round figure mark. The pair held steady above the mentioned handle through the Asian session on Tuesday and in absence of any major market-moving UK economic releases, remains at the mercy of the incoming Brexit-related headlines.



Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index - might further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much, except that the 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart - around the 1.2265 region - now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance and should act as a key pivotal point for bullish traders. Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems all set to extend its recent recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.20 psychological mark - or yearly lows set earlier this August - and surpass the 1.2300 handle to test the next major hurdle near the 1.2330 region.



On the flip side, a sustained break below the 1.2200 handle, leading to a subsequent weakness through the 1.2175-70 intermediate support, might now turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards the 1.2100 round figure mark. A follow-through selling has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the 1.2055 region.