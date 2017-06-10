GBP/USD analysis: no relief for Pound
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3070
The GBP/USD pair had its worst week for the year, plummeting over 300 pips on the back of deteriorated PM May leadership. The pair remained offered, despite dollar's pullback at the end of the week, closing it at 1.3070, not far from the low reached following the release of US employment figures at 1.3026. Political uncertainty, following May's speech at the Tory party conference was the main reason of Pound's weakness. May failed to build up confidence within her own cabinet amid the absence of a clear Brexit strategy that will fulfill her promises of a brighter future for the UK. Rumors that she may need to step down, or even worse, call for a snap election, will likely keep the Pound under pressure. Cable's decline is far from over, according to technical readings in the daily chart, as technical indicators maintain their strong downward momentum. However, indicators are nearing oversold readings, pretty much straight from overbought conditions, reflecting the violent decline and indicating that an upward corrective movement is possible. The key is the 1.3000 psychological threshold, as a break below the level will close the doors for further recoveries. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, technical indicators consolidate within oversold territory, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a sharp downward slope above the current level, limiting chances of an upward correction in the near term.
Support levels: 1.3030 1.2995 1.2960
Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3145 1.3190
