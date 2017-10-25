GBP/USD analysis: no news are good news, for now
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3246
- UK Q3 GDP beat expectations, PM May optimistic on Brexit.
- Broad-based dollar's weakness keeps the pair near daily highs.
The GBP/USD pair surged to its highest since October 17th, printing 1.3271 and ending the day not far below the level, helped by an upward surprise in UK GDP data and a broadly weaker dollar after Wall Street's opening. UK´s Q3 GDP was officially estimated to have increased by 0.4% in the three months to September, above an expected 0.3% with the services sector being the largest contributor to GDP growth. Yearly basis, the economy grew by 1.5% according to the same estimates, slightly below the 1.4% expected. In the Brexit front, PM's May spokeswoman said that May is confident she will reach a Brexit deal in time for lawmakers to vote on it before March 2019. US solid data released afterwards so the pair retreating to 1.3224, meeting there buying interest, turning the former resistance into a major support. The greenback turned weaker into the US session as Wall Street plunged, helping the pair to hold to its daily gains. Now trading around 1.3250, the technical picture is bullish short-term, as in the 4 hours chart technical indicators re-entered positive territory, lacking directional strength at the time being, whilst the price is above its moving averages that anyway remain flat. Despite positive, the pair seems unable to establish itself above the 23.6% retracement which stands at 1.3265. Beyond the level, the next relevant resistance would be October high, at 1.3336.
Support levels: 1.3220 1.3180 1.3145
Resistance levels: 1.3265 1.3300 1.3335
