GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2222

UK PM Johnson said the UK could “easily cope” with a no-deal Brexit.

USD stronger amid easing concerns about the US-China trade war.

GBP/USD battling with critical Fibonacci level, risk skewed to the downside.

The GBP/USD pair traded on Brexit headlines this Monday, ignoring the dollar’s sell-off that took place at the opening on the back of the escalation of the trade war. The American currency later managed to shrug off the negative tone, further adding to the bearish case. The pair gapped lower and remains under pressure throughout the day, falling as low as 1.2207 before stabilizing in the 1.2220 price zone. Over the weekend, UK PM Boris Johnson said that the UK could “easily cope” with a no-deal Brexit, and blamed the EU for a possible no-deal scenario. Once again, he said that the “backstop has got to come out,” and that the EU needs to come out with a solution while ramping up preparations for a no-deal. The UK didn’t release relevant data, and will only publish July BBA Mortgages Approvals.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is battling with the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline measured between 1.2557 and 1.2014, after meeting sellers Friday around the 50% retracement of the same decline. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is pressuring a bullish 20 SMA after failing to extend gains beyond a bearish 200 SMA. Technical indicators have turned south, with the Momentum about to break into bearish territory with a sharp downward slope and the RSI also heading south at around 53. The decline could accelerate on a break below 1.2193, Friday’s low and the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2190 1.2150 1.2115

Resistance levels: 1.2245 1.2295 1.2320