GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2206

UK PM Johnson asked to prorogue the Parliament, the Queen accepted it.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn still working on blocking a no-deal Brexit.

GBP/USD bounced from daily lows, but Brexit headlines skew the risk to the downside.

The Pound Sterling plummeted against all of its major rivals early London, with the GBP/USD pair printing a daily low of 1.2155, a level last seen mid-last week. The slump was the result of headlines news indicating that UK PM Johnson want to prorogue parliament until October 14th, a movement meant to prevent MPs halting Brexit in the case no new deal would be reached by the end of October. Later in the day, the Queen officially suspended the Parliament and approved proroguing of Parliament as requested by Johnson, “no earlier than Monday 9th September and no later than Thursday 12th September 2019 to Monday 14th October 2019.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked to meet the Queen to express his concerns about the Parliament suspension, while some news indicated that Corbyn would attempt legislation next week to block PM Johnson's plan. The GBP/USD pair recovered alongside markets’ mood in the American session, settling above the 1.2200 threshold.

The UK published the BRC Shop Price Index for July, which fell by 0.4% when compared to a year earlier. This Wednesday, the UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is has managed to bounce from near the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, after failing to extend gains beyond the 50% retracement of the same decline earlier this week. In the 4 hours chart, the pair broke below its 20 and 200 SMA, both converging in the 1.2250 region and providing a short-term resistance. Technical indicators have recovered from their daily lows, but turned flat after reaching their midlines, now neutral. The 100 SMA in the mentioned chart stands a couple of pips above the said Fibonacci support at 1.2145, with a break below this last opening doors for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.2210 1.2170 1.2130

Resistance levels: 1.2250 1.2290 1.2330