GBP/USD analysis: no clear picture yet

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2883

The GBP/USD pair stands barely 10 pips above from its daily opening, having traded on the upper half of Wednesday's range over the past 24 hours, but unable to regain the 1.2900 mark. News coming from the UK were a bit better this Thursday, as the UK final Markit manufacturing PMI came in at 56.7, better than the 56.5 expected and not far below the three-year high posted in April at 57.3. Election's jitters however, still weigh on Pound, with polls coming at a faster pace just one week ahead of the event, and with more notorious headlines. The latest one, published by The Independent, showed that PM May's lead is at its lowest, just three points ahead of her Labour rivals, clearly limiting Pound's gains. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that choppy trading persists, but also that the price is above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both in a tight range in the 1.2840/50 region, whilst technical indicators turned lower within positive territory, heading lower within neutral territory. Given Pound's weakness, a strong US employment report could put the pair under pressure, but a break below the 1.2760 region seems unlikely at this point.

Support levels: 1.2840 1.2800 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2960 1.3000

