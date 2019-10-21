GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2965
- House Speaker Bercow didn’t allow a meaningful vote on PM Johnson’s deal.
- EU27 yet to decide on PM Johnson’s letter, but an extension is the most likely scenario.
- GBP/USD eased just modestly as investors wait for fresh Brexit developments.
The GBP/USD pair has started the week with a sour tone, falling to 1.2878 on the back of weekend Brexit developments. UK PM Johnson’s latest Brexit deal didn’t make it to the Parliament, as MPs voted ahead an amendment to prevent a hard-Brexit, forcing PM Johnson to back up his decision to submit the deal to the Parliament. The pair recovered from such a low and reached 1.3012, its highest in five months, as the delay on Brexit is seen as positive. John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed, pushing GBP/USD marginally lower. Then, House of Commons leader Rees-Mogg announced that a second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement will take place Tuesday. In the meantime, the EU27 is yet to decide on Johnson’s extension letter.
The UK macroeconomic calendar includes this Tuesday, September Public Sector Net Borrowing and the October CBI Industrial Tend Survey on Orders.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2960/70 area, not far from Friday’s close. The intraday decline seems a mere correction when considering the pair has advanced roughly 850 pips in the previous two weeks. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above a bullish 20 SMA, with approaches to the indicator attracting buying interest. Technical indicators have turned lower but hold within positive ground, with the RSI currently at around 66, far from enough to confirm an upcoming bearish extension.
Support levels: 1.2930 1.2880 1.2825
Resistance levels: 1.2995 1.3030 1.3085
