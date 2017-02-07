GBP/USD analysis: nearing critical resistance

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3025

The GBP/USD pair closed the week with strong gains, settling at 1.3025, its highest since mid May, backed by dollar's weakness and the surprise change in BOE's Carney stance towards monetary policy. Two weeks after saying that rate raises were not on the table yet, Carney said that hikes may be "necessary" should the economy and wages recovery. Pound's recovery was also supported by the fact that PM May has finally managed to form a government, with no fresh Brexit headlines last week denting investors' sentiment. On Friday, the UK released its final revision of Q1 GDP, unchanged at 0.2% for the quarter. On Monday, attention will center on the Markit Manufacturing PMI for June. In the meantime, the daily chart for the picture shows that technical indicators pared gains amid an intraday correction on Friday, but remain near overbought levels, whilst the 20 DMA is barely gaining upward strength far below the current level. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator eased within positive territory, but the RSI indicator bounced after correcting to 70, maintaining its bullish slope, while the 20 SMA continues heading north below the current level, maintaining the risk towards the upside. Still, the pair has a major resistance in the 1.3040/50 region, where rallies were contained last May, and would need to clearly break above it to continue advancing.

Support levels: 1.2990 1.2965 1.2920

Resistance levels: 1.3045 1.3090 1.3130

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD