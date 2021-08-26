GBP/USD Analysis: Move beyond 1.3750 has set the stage for additional gains

GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and climbed to one-week tops.

The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and exerted support to the pair.

Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant in the UK capped gains for the major.

Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.

The GBP/USD pair showed some resilience below the 1.3700 mark for the second straight session and attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday. The early downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar strength, which drew some support from a strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped to 1.3474% amid expectations that the Fed might still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction.

The USD had a rather muted reaction to the mixed release of US macro data, which showed that the headline Durable Goods Orders declined 0.1% in July. This marked a sharp deceleration from the 0.8% growth recorded in June, though was slightly better than consensus estimates for a 0.3% fall. Orders excluding transportation also surpassed expectations and rose 0.7% in July, while the previous month's reading was revised higher to show a 0.6% increase as against 0.3% reported earlier. Further details revealed that orders excluding defence dropped 1.2% MoM, while transportation equipment orders fell 2.2% during the reported month.

Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained supported by the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The development raised hopes that inoculations in the US could accelerate. This was followed by optimistic comments from the top US infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, saying that COVID-19 could be under control by early next year. This further boosted investors' confidence, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets and dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback.

Nevertheless, the pair built on its recent bounce from the 1.3600 neighbourhood, or one-month lows touched last Friday and ended in the green for the third successive day. The uptick, however, lacked any follow-through amid worries about the spread of the 0highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which has been reporting over 30K cases per day. This comes on the back of a study in Britain, which has found that protection from two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines begins to wane within six months. Apart from this, Brexit woes further held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets.

Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's remarks will be scrutinized for fresh clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. In the meantime, traders might take cues from Thursday's release of the Prelim US GDP print (second estimate) and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities around the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight move up marked a breakout through a two-day-old trading range. A subsequent acceptance beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3984-1.3602 slide has set the stage for additional gains. Hence, some follow-through strength, back towards the 1.3800 mark, remains a distinct possibility. The mentioned handle represents a confluence hurdle, comprising of the 50% Fibo. level and the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3835 region. The momentum could further get extended, allowing bulls to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.3875-80 region and reclaiming the 1.3900 mark.

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3745-40 region, coinciding with the trading range breakpoint, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by strong support near the 1.3700-1.3690 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. A convincing break below will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 round figure.